Barclays Upgrades Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to Overweight

Posted by on Aug 21st, 2023

Barclays upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSYFree Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Prosus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prosus

Prosus Trading Down 1.4 %

PROSY opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Prosus Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

Featured Articles

Analyst Recommendations for Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY)

Receive News & Ratings for Prosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prosus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.