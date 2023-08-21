Barclays Upgrades Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY) to Overweight

Barclays upgraded shares of Prosus (OTCMKTS:PROSY – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Separately, HSBC upgraded Prosus from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Prosus presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.85.

PROSY opened at $13.85 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.72 and a 200-day moving average of $14.75. Prosus has a 52-week low of $7.91 and a 52-week high of $17.13.

Prosus N.V. engages in the e-commerce and internet businesses. The company operates internet platforms, such as classifieds, payments and fintech, food delivery, education technology, etail, health, ventures, social, and other internet platforms. It has operations in Latin and North America, the Middle East, Africa, Europe, Asia, and internationally.

