Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF) Rating Increased to Buy at Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUMCF – Free Report) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report released on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Sumco Trading Down 3.2 %

SUMCF opened at 12.93 on Thursday. Sumco has a 12-month low of 11.93 and a 12-month high of 15.21. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of 14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 14.15.

Sumco Company Profile

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, the United States, China, Taiwan, Korea, and internationally. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers.

