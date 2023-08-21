Citigroup Lowers TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF) Price Target to GBX 660

TUI (OTCMKTS:TUIFF – Free Report) had its price objective cut by Citigroup from GBX 750 ($9.51) to GBX 660 ($8.37) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

TUIFF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of TUI from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on TUI from GBX 125 ($1.59) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of TUI from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $883.33.

Shares of TUIFF opened at $6.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.43 and a 200-day moving average of $11.23. TUI has a one year low of $6.58 and a one year high of $24.60.

TUI AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides tourism services worldwide. It operates hotels and resorts under the Robinson, Riu, TUI Blue, Blue Diamond, TUI Suneo, and TUI Magic Life brands. The company is also involved in the tour operation and airlines businesses. In addition, it operates cruise liners under the Mein Schiff, Hapag-Lloyd Cruises, and Marella brands.

