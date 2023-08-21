SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF) Stock Rating Lowered by Pareto Securities

Pareto Securities cut shares of SpareBank 1 SMN (OTCMKTS:SRMGF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

SpareBank 1 SMN Stock Performance

SRMGF opened at $11.50 on Thursday. SpareBank 1 SMN has a 1 year low of $11.50 and a 1 year high of $11.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.50.

About SpareBank 1 SMN

SpareBank 1 SMN, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking, accounting, and real estate products and services to private individuals and companies in Norway and internationally. The company offers mortgage, car, boat, other vehicles, and consumer loans; refinancing; and current, savings, billing, business, group, tax deduction, currency, and deposit accounts.

