Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY) versus Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN) Financial Contrast

Moneysupermarket.com Group (OTCMKTS:MNSKY – Get Free Report) and Jiayin Group (NASDAQ:JFIN – Get Free Report) are both communication services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and Jiayin Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Moneysupermarket.com Group alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group 33.88% 135.07% 47.91%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Moneysupermarket.com Group and Jiayin Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Moneysupermarket.com Group 1 1 4 0 2.50 Jiayin Group 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Moneysupermarket.com Group presently has a consensus target price of C$270.00, indicating a potential upside of 2,172.73%. Given Moneysupermarket.com Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Moneysupermarket.com Group is more favorable than Jiayin Group.

This table compares Moneysupermarket.com Group and Jiayin Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Moneysupermarket.com Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Jiayin Group $474.31 million 0.64 $171.03 million $3.57 1.60

Jiayin Group has higher revenue and earnings than Moneysupermarket.com Group.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.4% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.2% of Jiayin Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Jiayin Group beats Moneysupermarket.com Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Moneysupermarket.com Group

(Get Free Report)

Moneysupermarket.com Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides price comparison and lead generation services through its websites in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Insurance, Money, Home Services, Travel, and Cashback segments. It offers MoneySuperMarket, a price comparison site, which provides online and app-based tools to help people save money on their household bills; MoneySavingExpert, a consumer finance website; Quidco, a cashback site; TravelSupermarket for comparing prices on a range of holiday options, including package holidays and hotels, low-cost and charter airlines, and car hire providers; icelolly.com, a holiday comparison and deals site; and Decision Tech, a price comparison platform. The company was founded in 1993 and is based in Chester, the United Kingdom.

About Jiayin Group

(Get Free Report)

Jiayin Group Inc. provides online consumer finance services in the People's Republic of China. The company operates a fintech platform that facilitates transparent, secure, and fast connections between individual borrowers and financial institutions funding partners. It also offers referral services for investment products offered by the financial service providers; and software development, risk control, marketing support, and IT assistance services. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moneysupermarket.com Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.