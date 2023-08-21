Contrasting Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR) & AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB)

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Free Report) and Medalist Diversified REIT (NASDAQ:MDRR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for AvalonBay Communities and Medalist Diversified REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score AvalonBay Communities 1 9 6 0 2.31 Medalist Diversified REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00

AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus price target of $203.50, suggesting a potential upside of 13.49%. Medalist Diversified REIT has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 83.49%. Given Medalist Diversified REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Medalist Diversified REIT is more favorable than AvalonBay Communities.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets AvalonBay Communities 46.32% 11.01% 6.13% Medalist Diversified REIT -46.03% -27.09% -5.56%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

87.9% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by institutional investors. 0.4% of AvalonBay Communities shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.1% of Medalist Diversified REIT shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares AvalonBay Communities and Medalist Diversified REIT’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio AvalonBay Communities $2.59 billion 9.82 $1.14 billion $8.89 20.17 Medalist Diversified REIT $11.09 million 1.09 -$4.77 million ($1.75) -3.11

AvalonBay Communities has higher revenue and earnings than Medalist Diversified REIT. Medalist Diversified REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than AvalonBay Communities, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

AvalonBay Communities has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its stock price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Medalist Diversified REIT has a beta of 0.86, suggesting that its stock price is 14% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

AvalonBay Communities pays an annual dividend of $6.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Medalist Diversified REIT pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.9%. AvalonBay Communities pays out 74.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Medalist Diversified REIT pays out -18.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. AvalonBay Communities has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Medalist Diversified REIT is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

AvalonBay Communities beats Medalist Diversified REIT on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About AvalonBay Communities

As of June 30, 2023, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 294 apartment communities containing 88,659 apartment homes in 12 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion regions of Raleigh-Durham and Charlotte, North Carolina, Southeast Florida, Dallas and Austin, Texas, and Denver, Colorado.

About Medalist Diversified REIT

Medalist Diversified REIT Inc. is a Virginia-based real estate investment trust that specializes in acquiring, owning and managing commercial real estate in the Southeast region of the U.S. The Company's strategy is to focus on commercial real estate which is expected to provide an attractive balance of risk and returns. Medalist utilizes a rigorous, consistent and replicable process for sourcing and conducting due diligence of acquisitions.

