Reviewing Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC) & GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS)

Ensysce Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENSC – Get Free Report) and GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS – Get Free Report) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

62.5% of GH Research shares are held by institutional investors. 52.7% of Ensysce Biosciences shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.6% of GH Research shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Ensysce Biosciences alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Ensysce Biosciences has a beta of 0.53, indicating that its stock price is 47% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GH Research has a beta of 0.8, indicating that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ensysce Biosciences $2.52 million 1.01 -$24.17 million ($82.89) -0.02 GH Research N/A N/A -$22.46 million ($0.53) -20.57

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and GH Research’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

GH Research has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Ensysce Biosciences. GH Research is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ensysce Biosciences, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ensysce Biosciences and GH Research’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ensysce Biosciences -663.06% N/A -491.45% GH Research N/A -13.73% -13.48%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Ensysce Biosciences and GH Research, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ensysce Biosciences 0 0 2 0 3.00 GH Research 0 0 3 0 3.00

Ensysce Biosciences currently has a consensus target price of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 657.58%. GH Research has a consensus target price of $42.33, suggesting a potential upside of 288.38%. Given Ensysce Biosciences’ higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Ensysce Biosciences is more favorable than GH Research.

Summary

GH Research beats Ensysce Biosciences on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ensysce Biosciences

(Get Free Report)

Ensysce Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various prescription drugs for severe pain relief in opioid misuse, abuse, and overdose in the United States. It develops products using Trypsin Activated Abuse Protection platform, an abuse-resistant opioid prodrug technology; and Multi-Pill Abuse Resistance platform, an over-dose protection opioid prodrug technology. The company is developing PF614, a TAAP prodrug candidate of oxycodone for the treatment of acute or chronic pain; and PF614-MPAR, a combination product of PF614 and nafamostat for overdose protection against excessive oral ingestion, as well as an oral and inhalation drug product of nafamostat for use against coronaviral infections and other pulmonary diseases, such as cystic fibrosis. It is also developing PF614, an extended-release oxycodone-derivative which releases clinically effective oxycodone; PF8001 and PF8026 are extended and immediate-release prodrugs of amphetamine for ADHD medication abuse. The company is based in La Jolla, California.

About GH Research

(Get Free Report)

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies to treat psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company develops 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD). Its lead program is GH001, an inhalable mebufotenin product candidate that has completed two Phase 1 clinical trials and Phase 1/2 clinical trial in patients with TRD. The company also develops GH002, an intravenous mebufotenin product candidate; and GH003, an intranasal mebufotenin product candidate, which are in preclinical development trials with a focus on psychiatric and neurological disorders. GH Research PLC was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for Ensysce Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ensysce Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.