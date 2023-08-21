Head-To-Head Analysis: IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY) versus Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF)

IG Group (OTCMKTS:IGGHY – Get Free Report) and Canaccord Genuity Group (OTCMKTS:CCORF – Get Free Report) are both financial services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares IG Group and Canaccord Genuity Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IG Group N/A N/A N/A Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares IG Group and Canaccord Genuity Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IG Group N/A N/A N/A $0.41 21.04 Canaccord Genuity Group N/A N/A N/A $0.78 8.18

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Canaccord Genuity Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than IG Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

0.1% of IG Group shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 21.7% of Canaccord Genuity Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

IG Group pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. Canaccord Genuity Group pays an annual dividend of $0.15 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. IG Group pays out 62.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Canaccord Genuity Group pays out 19.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for IG Group and Canaccord Genuity Group, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IG Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Canaccord Genuity Group 0 0 1 1 3.50

Canaccord Genuity Group has a consensus target price of $10.00, indicating a potential upside of 57.48%. Given Canaccord Genuity Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Canaccord Genuity Group is more favorable than IG Group.

Summary

Canaccord Genuity Group beats IG Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IG Group

IG Group Holdings plc engages in the online trading business worldwide. The company offers over-the-counter (OTC) leveraged derivatives, which include CFD (contracts for difference) that enable traders to take advantage of changes in an asset's price without owning the asset itself, as well as access to a range of risk-mitigation measures, including stops and limits, and negative-balance protection; and spread bets and options. It also provides exchange-traded derivatives under the tastytrade, an online brokerage and investor education platform; and Spectrum, a multilateral trading facility. In addition, the company offers stock trading services and investment services that include commodities, equities, and fixed-income assets. Further, it provides spread betting, CFD trading, foreign exchange trading, market risk management, data distribution, investment advisory, software development and support, financial, publication, exchange-traded funds trading, and translation services, as well as issues turbo warrants. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group Inc., a full-service financial services company, provides investment products, and investment banking and brokerage services to institutional, corporate, and private clients. It operates in two segments, Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets and Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management. The Canaccord Genuity Capital Markets segment offers investment banking, advisory, research, merger and acquisition, sales, and trading services. The Canaccord Genuity Wealth Management segment provides wealth management solutions, and brokerage and financial planning services to individual investors, private clients, charities, and intermediaries. The company operates in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Middle East. Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. was founded in 1950 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

