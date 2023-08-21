Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
Carver Bancorp Price Performance
CARV stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.
Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Carver Bancorp
About Carver Bancorp
Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.
