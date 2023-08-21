Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

CARV stock opened at $2.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.18 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Carver Bancorp has a 52-week low of $2.38 and a 52-week high of $5.75. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.72.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative net margin of 15.15% and a negative return on equity of 25.06%. The company had revenue of $7.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 154,733 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $619,000 after buying an additional 20,605 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $566,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,020 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 2,528 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Carver Bancorp by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 22,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

Carver Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Carver Federal Savings Bank that provides consumer and commercial banking services for consumers, businesses, non-profit organizations, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies primarily in New York. It accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits; passbook and statement accounts, and certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

