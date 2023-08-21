CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the electronics maker’s stock.

CPS Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:CPSH opened at $2.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $38.91 million, a PE ratio of 16.75 and a beta of 1.65. CPS Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $3.92.

Institutional Trading of CPS Technologies

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of CPS Technologies by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $33,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at $67,000. 11.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Company Profile

CPS Technologies Corporation produces and sells advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing/internet, telecommunication, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas markets. It primarily offers metal matrix composites that are a combination of metal and ceramic, such as baseplates for various applications, including motor controllers used in electric trains, subway cars, wind turbines, and hybrid and electric vehicles; hermetic packages for use in radar, satellite, and avionics applications; baseplates and housings used in modules built with wide band gap semiconductors; and lids and heatspreaders for use in internet switches and routers.

