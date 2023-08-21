Reviewing Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY)

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND – Get Free Report) and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen (OTCMKTS:PZAKY – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

51.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by institutional investors. 11.7% of Lemonade shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lemonade and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lemonade $256.70 million 3.80 -$297.80 million ($4.22) -3.32 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A C$3.58 2.23

Analyst Ratings

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Lemonade. Lemonade is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Lemonade and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lemonade 3 3 0 0 1.50 Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen 0 0 1 0 3.00

Lemonade currently has a consensus target price of $17.06, suggesting a potential upside of 21.96%. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen has a consensus target price of C$33.60, suggesting a potential upside of 320.00%. Given Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen is more favorable than Lemonade.

Profitability

This table compares Lemonade and Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lemonade -79.54% -34.23% -17.31% Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen beats Lemonade on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lemonade

Lemonade, Inc. provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products include stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers renters, homeowners, car, pet, and life insurance products, as well as landlord insurance policies. In addition, it operates as an agent for other insurance companies. The company was formerly known as Lemonade Group, Inc. and changed its name to Lemonade, Inc. Lemonade, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

About Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen

POWSZECHNY Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA provides life and non-life insurance products and services in Poland, the Baltic States, and Ukraine. It operates through Corporate Insurance, Mass Insurance, Group and Individually Continued Life Insurance, Individual Life Insurance, Investments, Pension Insurance, Banking, Baltic States, Ukraine, Investment Contracts, and Other segments. The company offers motor, property, casualty, agricultural, fire, and third-party liability insurance, as well as health, accident, and life insurance. It also provides banking, factoring, medical, hospital, physical therapy, asset management, assistance, leasing, IT, call center, brokerage, and spa services; manages pension and mutual funds; and offers financial and accounting services. In addition, the company is involved in buying, operating, renting, and selling real estate properties; investment activity; and consulting and training, and other monetary intermediation businesses. Further, it engages in the production and sale of radiators and sanitary fittings, bathroom accessories, and fittings; and auxiliary activity associated with insurance and pension funds. Powszechny Zaklad Ubezpieczen SA was founded in 1803 and is headquartered in Warsaw, Poland.

