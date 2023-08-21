Critical Survey: Cibus (CBUS) and Its Rivals

Cibus (NASDAQ:CBUS – Get Free Report) is one of 20 publicly-traded companies in the “Agricultural chemicals” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Cibus to similar companies based on the strength of its valuation, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

37.8% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Cibus shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of shares of all “Agricultural chemicals” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Cibus alerts:

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cibus and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cibus 0 0 0 0 N/A Cibus Competitors 267 744 776 82 2.36

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Agricultural chemicals” companies have a potential upside of 30.30%. Given Cibus’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Cibus has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

This table compares Cibus and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Cibus $160,000.00 -$16.89 million -0.92 Cibus Competitors $5.62 billion $1.09 billion 5.47

Cibus’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Cibus. Cibus is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Cibus and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cibus -10,176.78% -26.34% -14.99% Cibus Competitors -880.11% -17.97% -18.44%

Volatility & Risk

Cibus has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cibus’ rivals have a beta of 1.15, suggesting that their average share price is 15% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Cibus rivals beat Cibus on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Cibus

(Get Free Report)

Cibus, Inc., a agricultural technology company, develops and licenses plant traits to seed companies for royalties. The company primarily focus on trait productivity in two areas, including productivity traits that enable farmers to have higher yields and reduce the use of the crop protection chemicals and fertilizers; and sustainable ingredients that enable corporations to replace ingredients that are fossil fuel based or whose production results in increased greenhouse gases. The company is based in San Diego, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Cibus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cibus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.