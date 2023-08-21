Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. B. Riley reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intercept Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.36.

Get Intercept Pharmaceuticals alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on ICPT

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of ICPT opened at $10.45 on Friday. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $8.82 and a 12 month high of $21.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market cap of $436.60 million, a PE ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.26.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $83.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.57 million. Intercept Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 189.98% and a net margin of 68.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 858 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 68.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercept Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.