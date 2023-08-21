BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BSQUARE (NASDAQ:BSQR – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Shares of BSQR opened at $1.17 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $23.21 million, a PE ratio of -9.75 and a beta of 1.31. BSQUARE has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $1.49.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BSQUARE by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 141,790 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 35,953 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in BSQUARE by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 57,000 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in BSQUARE by 514.7% in the 2nd quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 126,668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $165,000 after acquiring an additional 106,062 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in BSQUARE in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.91% of the company’s stock.

BSQUARE Corporation develops and deploys technologies for the makers and operators of connected devices in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments, Partner Solutions and Edge to Cloud. The company offers software that connect devices to create intelligent systems; and embedded operating system software and services for makers of connected and intelligent devices, such as point-of-sale terminals, kiosks, tablets and handheld data collection devices, smart vending machines, ATMs, essential equipment in buildings and facilities environments, digital signs, and healthcare and entertainment devices.

