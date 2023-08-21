Americas Silver’s (USAS) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Roth Mkm

Roth Mkm reiterated their buy rating on shares of Americas Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:USAS – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. Roth Mkm currently has a $0.90 price objective on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Desjardins dropped their price target on Americas Silver from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $2.00 price target on shares of Americas Silver in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Americas Silver from C$0.85 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th.

Shares of USAS opened at $0.37 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.44 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Americas Silver has a fifty-two week low of $0.34 and a fifty-two week high of $0.76.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Americas Silver by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 791,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $450,000 after purchasing an additional 22,588 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in shares of Americas Silver by 180.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 43,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 27,809 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Americas Silver by 55.7% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 83,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29,713 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Americas Silver by 150.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 69,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 41,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new position in Americas Silver during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. 17.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Americas Gold and Silver Corporation engages in the acquisition, evaluation, exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. The company explores for silver, lead, zinc and copper. It principally owns 100% interests in the Cosalá Operations consisting of 67 mining concessions that cover approximately 19,385 hectares located in the state of Sinaloa, Mexico; and Galena Complex situated near the town of Wallace in the state of Idaho, the United States.

