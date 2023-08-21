DA Davidson Analysts Give BRP (TSE:DOO) a C$126.00 Price Target

DA Davidson set a C$126.00 price target on BRP (TSE:DOO – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of BRP from C$179.00 to C$187.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of BRP from C$117.00 to C$108.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of BRP from C$138.00 to C$141.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of BRP from C$145.00 to C$142.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Finally, TD Securities cut shares of BRP from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$135.00 to C$110.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$138.30.

BRP Stock Performance

Shares of TSE:DOO opened at C$106.25 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$111.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$108.18. BRP has a 12-month low of C$80.87 and a 12-month high of C$122.41. The firm has a market cap of C$3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.55, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 529.83.

BRP (TSE:DOO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The company reported C$2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.36 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$2.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.35 billion. BRP had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 491.74%. Equities research analysts predict that BRP will post 13.4309524 earnings per share for the current year.

BRP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. BRP’s dividend payout ratio is 6.47%.

About BRP

BRP Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and marine products in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Powersports and Marine. The Powersports segment offers year-round products, such as Can-Am ATVs, SSVs, and 3WVs; seasonal products, including Ski-Doo and Lynx snowmobiles, Sea-Doo PWCs and pontoons, and Rotax engines for karts and recreational aircraft.

