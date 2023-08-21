Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) Lowered to Sector Perform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank lowered shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UNFree Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have C$10.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on CHE.UN. National Bankshares boosted their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. Desjardins lowered their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$13.25 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$11.14.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock opened at C$8.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.06. The firm has a market cap of C$967.35 million, a P/E ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.49. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of C$6.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$8.53 and a 200 day moving average price of C$8.46.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 27th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.19%. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund’s payout ratio is currently 49.59%.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

