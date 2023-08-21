Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT) Price Target Cut to C$0.90 by Analysts at CIBC

Ascot Resources (TSE:AOT – Free Report) had its price objective trimmed by CIBC from C$0.95 to C$0.90 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Ascot Resources from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

Shares of AOT opened at C$0.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of C$272.22 million, a PE ratio of -24.50 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.18, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.57. Ascot Resources has a fifty-two week low of C$0.31 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$0.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.61.

Ascot Resources Ltd. operates as a mineral development and exploration company in the United States and Canada. It explores for gold, silver, copper, porphyry copper, molybdenum, and gravel deposits. The Company's principal property includes two landholdings, including its 100% interests in the Premier Gold Project covering an area of 8,133 hectares; and Red Mountain Project that covers an area of 17,125 hectares located in British Columbia.

