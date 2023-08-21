Air Canada (TSE:AC) Price Target Raised to C$31.00 at Raymond James

Air Canada (TSE:AC – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from C$30.00 to C$31.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

AC has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Cowen upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 14th. CIBC upped their price objective on Air Canada from C$32.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Veritas Investment Research restated a reduce rating on shares of Air Canada in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Air Canada has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$31.79.

Shares of TSE AC opened at C$22.69 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.02 and a beta of 2.33. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$21.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 183,588.89. Air Canada has a twelve month low of C$16.38 and a twelve month high of C$26.04.

Air Canada provides domestic, U.S. transborder, and international airline services. The company provides scheduled passenger services under the Air Canada Vacations and Air Canada Rouge brand names in the Canadian market, the Canada-U.S. transborder market, and in the international market to and from Canada, as well as through capacity purchase agreements on other regional carriers.

