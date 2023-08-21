Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ) PT Lowered to C$1.45 at TD Securities

Marathon Gold (TSE:MOZ – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$1.55 to C$1.45 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Raymond James increased their target price on Marathon Gold from C$1.35 to C$1.50 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. CIBC upped their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.65 to C$1.70 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Desjardins restated a buy rating on shares of Marathon Gold in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Marathon Gold from C$1.75 to C$1.50 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$1.68.
Marathon Gold Stock Up 4.2 %
Marathon Gold Company Profile
Marathon Gold Corporation acquires, explores for, and develops mineral resource projects in Canada. The company explores for gold, and precious and base metal deposits. Its flagship property is the Valentine Lake gold property with five mineralized deposits located in Central Region of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada.
