Stifel Nicolaus Increases Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Price Target to C$9.50

Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$8.00 to C$9.50 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their target price on Neo Performance Materials from C$17.00 to C$14.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 16th.

Get Neo Performance Materials alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NEO

Neo Performance Materials Price Performance

Neo Performance Materials Dividend Announcement

Shares of NEO opened at C$8.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.00. Neo Performance Materials has a 1 year low of C$7.17 and a 1 year high of C$17.20. The stock has a market cap of C$405.44 million, a P/E ratio of -42.71 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$8.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$9.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 19th. Neo Performance Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -190.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Neo Performance Materials news, Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$8.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$42,750.00. 20.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Neo Performance Materials

(Get Free Report)

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Neo Performance Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neo Performance Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.