Northland Power (TSE:NPI) PT Lowered to C$33.00 at CSFB

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CSFB from C$34.50 to C$33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB currently has an outperform rating on the solar energy provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. National Bankshares dropped their target price on Northland Power from C$40.00 to C$37.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 14th. CIBC dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$36.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, August 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$37.54.

NPI stock opened at C$24.58 on Friday. Northland Power has a twelve month low of C$21.03 and a twelve month high of C$45.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$26.23 and its 200-day moving average is C$30.30. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.41.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.80%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

