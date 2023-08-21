Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ADYEY. UBS Group cut Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Barclays cut Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Adyen in a research report on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $1,760.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Adyen

Adyen Trading Down 2.6 %

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of ADYEY stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Adyen has a 1 year low of $9.20 and a 1 year high of $18.69. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.81 and its 200-day moving average is $15.98.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.