Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Bank of Communications Stock Performance

BKFCF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.

About Bank of Communications

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. It offers personal deposit products including savings, and personal certificate and structured deposits; personal loan, consumption, housing, mortgage loan, commercial housing, and business loans; and debit and credit card services.

