Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BKFCF – Free Report) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Communications Stock Performance
BKFCF stock opened at $0.58 on Thursday. Bank of Communications has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $0.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.63.
About Bank of Communications
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Communications
- How to Build Wealth with the Dividend Aristocrat Index
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.