Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

ADYEY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Adyen in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Adyen from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Adyen presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1,760.00.

Get Adyen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ADYEY

Adyen Price Performance

Adyen Company Profile

Shares of Adyen stock opened at $9.60 on Friday. Adyen has a 12-month low of $9.20 and a 12-month high of $18.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.98.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.