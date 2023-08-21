Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Downgraded to “Sector Perform” at Scotiabank

Scotiabank downgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF – Free Report) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CGIFF. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund to C$12.50 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF opened at $6.15 on Thursday. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 52-week low of $4.93 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.29.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund offers industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through two segments, Sulphur and Water Chemicals (SWC) and Electrochemicals (EC). The SWC segment markets, removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

