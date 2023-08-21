Barclays Boosts Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY) Price Target to GBX 400

Aston Martin Lagonda Global (OTCMKTS:ARGGY – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Barclays from GBX 375 ($4.76) to GBX 400 ($5.07) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ARGGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Aston Martin Lagonda Global from GBX 280 ($3.55) to GBX 425 ($5.39) in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Aston Martin Lagonda Global from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $412.50.

OTCMKTS ARGGY opened at $4.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.34. Aston Martin Lagonda Global has a twelve month low of $0.97 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

Aston Martin Lagonda Global Holdings plc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells luxury sports cars worldwide. It also engages in the sale of parts; sale of vehicles; servicing of vehicles; and brand and motorsport activities. The company sells its vehicles through a network of dealers. It has strategic technology agreement with Mercedes-Benz AG.

