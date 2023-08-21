Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF) Price Target Raised to GBX 2,350

Hikma Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:HKMPF – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,100 ($26.64) to GBX 2,350 ($29.81) in a report issued on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on HKMPF. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,950 ($24.74) to GBX 2,050 ($26.01) in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,740 ($22.07) to GBX 2,100 ($26.64) in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 2,175 ($27.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals from GBX 1,800 ($22.83) to GBX 1,900 ($24.10) in a research report on Friday, August 4th.
The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th.
Hikma Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms in North America, the Middle East, North Africa, and Europe. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded.
