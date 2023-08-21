Morgan Stanley Raises Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY) Price Target to GBX 480

Aviva (OTCMKTS:AVVIY – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Morgan Stanley from GBX 470 ($5.96) to GBX 480 ($6.09) in a report released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVVIY. HSBC upgraded shares of Aviva from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. Berenberg Bank lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 532 ($6.75) to GBX 481 ($6.10) in a report on Monday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Aviva from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Friday, July 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.91) to GBX 470 ($5.96) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Aviva from GBX 535 ($6.79) to GBX 525 ($6.66) in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:AVVIY opened at $9.78 on Friday. Aviva has a 52 week low of $8.05 and a 52 week high of $11.35. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.27.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.2626 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

