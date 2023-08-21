Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF) Research Coverage Started at TD Securities

TD Securities started coverage on shares of Anaergia (OTCMKTS:ANRGF – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Anaergia from C$4.20 to C$3.90 in a research note on Tuesday, June 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Anaergia from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th.

ANRGF stock opened at $0.27 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.57. The company has a market capitalization of $7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.97 and a beta of 2.43. Anaergia has a 52-week low of $0.27 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

Anaergia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the generation of renewable energy and conversion of waste to resources. The company offers anaerobic digestion technologies for the production of clean energy, fertilizers, and recycled water from waste streams. It offers wastewater resource recovery, municipal solid waste, and agri-food solutions.

