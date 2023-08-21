Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Country Garden (OTCMKTS:CTRYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Country Garden Price Performance

Shares of Country Garden stock opened at $0.10 on Thursday. Country Garden has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.43. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.24.

About Country Garden

Country Garden Holdings Company Limited, an investment holding company, invests, develops, and constructs real estate properties primarily in Mainland China. The company operates in two segments, Property Development and Construction. It develops residential projects, such as townhouses and condominiums; and car parks and retail shops.

