Stifel Nicolaus Begins Coverage on Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF)

Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Diploma (OTCMKTS:DPLMF – Free Report) in a research report released on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports. The firm issued a buy rating on the stock.

Diploma Trading Up 4.6 %

DPLMF stock opened at $42.25 on Thursday. Diploma has a one year low of $39.08 and a one year high of $42.25.

About Diploma

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies clinical diagnostics instrumentation and products, instrumentation and consumables, specialty surgical devices, and related consumables and services to public hospitals, private clinics, pathology laboratories, scientific research, and medical segments; surgical equipment for hospital operating rooms; and distributes laboratory diagnostics, specialty medical devices, devices, equipment, and patient monitoring technologies used in operating theatres, as well as medically supervised nutrition.

