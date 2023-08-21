Citigroup Lowers Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF) to Neutral

Citigroup downgraded shares of Bank of Georgia Group (OTCMKTS:BDGSF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.
Bank of Georgia Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS BDGSF opened at $39.15 on Friday. Bank of Georgia Group has a twelve month low of $30.50 and a twelve month high of $39.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.81.
About Bank of Georgia Group
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bank of Georgia Group
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- How and Why to Invest in Oil Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- How to Invest in Small Cap Stocks
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Georgia Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Georgia Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.