China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY) Rating Increased to Overweight at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of China Construction Bank (OTCMKTS:CICHY – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

China Construction Bank Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CICHY opened at $10.31 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.53. China Construction Bank has a 12-month low of $10.01 and a 12-month high of $14.29.

China Construction Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 21st. Investors of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a $0.9255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. This is an increase from China Construction Bank’s previous dividend of $0.92.

About China Construction Bank

China Construction Bank Corporation provides various banking and related financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through Corporate Finance Business, Personal Finance Business, Treasury and Asset Management Business, and Others segments.

Further Reading

