Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYYF. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Adyen alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Report on Adyen

Adyen Stock Performance

About Adyen

Adyen stock opened at $960.00 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,678.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,596.18. Adyen has a 52-week low of $926.55 and a 52-week high of $1,886.00.

(Get Free Report)

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Adyen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adyen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.