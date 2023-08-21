Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF) Downgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYYF – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Briefing.com reports.
Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on ADYYF. Barclays downgraded Adyen from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Adyen in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group lowered Adyen from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold.
Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, issuing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing.
