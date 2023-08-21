BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY) Upgraded at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of BAE Systems (OTCMKTS:BAESY – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Briefing.com reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,020 ($12.94) to GBX 1,250 ($15.86) in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on BAE Systems from GBX 1,000 ($12.69) to GBX 1,050 ($13.32) in a report on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on BAE Systems in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. They set an overweight rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,120 ($14.21) in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on BAE Systems from GBX 1,100 ($13.95) to GBX 1,150 ($14.59) in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BAE Systems currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $1,142.00.

BAESY opened at $49.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.24. BAE Systems has a 12 month low of $33.64 and a 12 month high of $53.44.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Meritage Portfolio Management raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 113,813 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 16.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,633 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of BAE Systems by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,002 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BAE Systems during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,065,000. 0.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

