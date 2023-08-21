Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Insignia Systems Price Performance

NASDAQ ISIG opened at $7.73 on Friday. Insignia Systems has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.84. The firm has a market cap of $13.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Insignia Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter worth about $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Insignia Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $138,000. 5.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insignia Systems Company Profile

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services, brand equity signs, tear pads, and display marketing solutions; display solutions, such as a range of fully customized temporary, semi-permanent, and permanent displays; merchandising solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

