FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FreightCar America (NASDAQ:RAIL – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Separately, Stephens upped their price target on shares of FreightCar America from $3.00 to $3.50 in a report on Wednesday, August 9th.

RAIL stock opened at $2.89 on Friday. FreightCar America has a 52-week low of $2.63 and a 52-week high of $4.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 2.04.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 806,412 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,548,000 after buying an additional 20,325 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 86,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 10,765 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of FreightCar America by 95.8% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 41,093 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 20,107 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in FreightCar America by 12.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 39,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 4,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC acquired a new position in FreightCar America in the second quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.80% of the company’s stock.

FreightCar America, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells railcars and railcar components for the transportation of bulk commodities and containerized freight products primarily in North America. It operates in two segments, Manufacturing and Parts. The company offers a range of freight cars, including open top hoppers; covered hopper cars; gondolas; triple hoppers and hybrid aluminum/stainless steel railcars; ore hopper and gondola railcars; ballast hopper cars; aggregate hopper cars; intermodal flats; and non-intermodal flat cars.

