Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods (NASDAQ:BGFV – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital downgraded Big 5 Sporting Goods from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $9.50 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd.

Get Big 5 Sporting Goods alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on Big 5 Sporting Goods

Big 5 Sporting Goods Price Performance

Big 5 Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

BGFV stock opened at $8.85 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market capitalization of $198.68 million, a PE ratio of 23.92 and a beta of 2.77. Big 5 Sporting Goods has a 12-month low of $6.88 and a 12-month high of $13.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.49.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.30%. Big 5 Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.27%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Big 5 Sporting Goods news, VP Jeffrey L. Fraley sold 3,764 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.69, for a total transaction of $28,945.16. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 16,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $123,616.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big 5 Sporting Goods

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 182.8% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 1,561.0% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods by 145.9% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Big 5 Sporting Goods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.70% of the company’s stock.

Big 5 Sporting Goods Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Big 5 Sporting Goods Corporation operates as a sporting goods retailer in the western United States. Its products include athletic shoes, apparel, and accessories. The company also offers a selection of outdoor and athletic equipment for team sports, fitness, camping, hunting, fishing, tennis, golf, and winter and summer recreation, as well as home recreation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big 5 Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.