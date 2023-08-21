First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Free Report) in a research note released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

BUSE has been the subject of several other research reports. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of First Busey in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Raymond James lifted their price target on First Busey from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on First Busey from $24.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th.

First Busey Stock Performance

Shares of BUSE opened at $20.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.76. First Busey has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $27.98.

First Busey (NASDAQ:BUSE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.04). First Busey had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 24.80%. The business had revenue of $106.68 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.96 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Busey will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

First Busey Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. First Busey’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling at First Busey

In other First Busey news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,314,400. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Stanley J. Bradshaw bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.20 per share, with a total value of $42,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,314,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael David Cassens sold 10,036 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $220,792.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 157,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,470,434. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders acquired 21,350 shares of company stock valued at $451,831 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Swiss National Bank increased its position in First Busey by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 126,699 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in First Busey by 79.6% during the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after buying an additional 28,901 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in First Busey by 83.6% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 43,180 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,067,000 after buying an additional 19,665 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in First Busey by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in First Busey by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 131,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after buying an additional 19,976 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.97% of the company’s stock.

First Busey Company Profile

First Busey Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its wholly-owned bank subsidiary. It operates through the following segments: Banking, First Tech, and Wealth Management. The Banking segment offers a range of services to individual and corporate customers through its banking center network.

Featured Stories

