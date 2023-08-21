StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.
Read Our Latest Analysis on CTMX
CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance
Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than CytomX Therapeutics
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/14 – 8/18
- The How and Why of Investing in Biotech Stocks
- 8 Best Artificial Intelligence Stocks Under $10
- Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing
- What Ross Stores Earnings Say About The Saver Shopping Economy
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.