StockNews.com Begins Coverage on CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of CytomX Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CTMX – Free Report) in a research note published on Friday. The firm issued a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on CTMX. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of CytomX Therapeutics from $3.15 to $3.19 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wedbush reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CytomX Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $2.40.

CytomX Therapeutics Price Performance

Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics

Shares of NASDAQ CTMX opened at $1.47 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.82. The firm has a market cap of $98.15 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 0.62. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $1.17 and a 1 year high of $3.02.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,222,886 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,945,000 after purchasing an additional 114,895 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,992,094 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,328,000 after purchasing an additional 29,732 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,510,445 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,617,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 24.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,805,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351,339 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in CytomX Therapeutics by 223.0% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,719,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187,298 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc operates as an oncology-focused biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company develops antibody therapeutics based on its Probody technology platform for the treatment of cancer. Its product candidates include CX-2009, an antibody drug conjugates (ADC) against CD166, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer; CX-2029 that is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of squamous non-small cell lung cancer, head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, esophageal and gastro-esophageal junction cancers, and diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; CX-2051, a conditionally activated ADC that targets epithelial cell adhesion molecule-expressing epithelial cancers; and CX-801, a dually masked, conditionally activated version of Interferon alpha-2b therapy for a range of tumor types.

