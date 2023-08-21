SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the bank’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of SIVB opened at $39.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $39.40 and a one year high of $597.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 0.00, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.37 and a 200 day moving average of $62.05.

Institutional Trading of SVB Financial Group

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 200.8% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,500,073 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,387 shares in the last quarter. Mirova US LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 781.9% during the fourth quarter. Mirova US LLC now owns 718,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,464,000 after purchasing an additional 637,446 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $141,120,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in SVB Financial Group by 336.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,930 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $165,685,000 after purchasing an additional 554,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in SVB Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at $120,399,000. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services to clients primarily in the technology and life science/healthcare industries, as well as global private equity and venture capital clients. It operates through the following segments: Silicon Valley Bank, SVB Private, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities.

