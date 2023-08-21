StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of Korn Ferry in a research note on Friday, July 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.67.

Korn Ferry Price Performance

Korn Ferry stock opened at $51.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.46. The stock has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 1.49. Korn Ferry has a 12-month low of $44.69 and a 12-month high of $66.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The business services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.01. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 16.33% and a net margin of 7.32%. The firm had revenue of $730.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $699.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Korn Ferry

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 450.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 64,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 52,927 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 2.1% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,351,684 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $69,936,000 after purchasing an additional 28,282 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Korn Ferry by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 8,713 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Finally, Wintrust Investments LLC raised its position in Korn Ferry by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Wintrust Investments LLC now owns 168,715 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,729,000 after buying an additional 16,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

