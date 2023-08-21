Gartner (NYSE:IT) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Saturday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Gartner from $366.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Gartner from $352.00 to $346.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Gartner in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $368.00 target price on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $361.00.

NYSE:IT opened at $328.15 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $348.62 and its 200-day moving average is $332.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Gartner has a 52 week low of $272.58 and a 52 week high of $377.88. The firm has a market cap of $25.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.44, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.25.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.51 by $0.34. Gartner had a net margin of 16.08% and a return on equity of 310.25%. The business had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.85 earnings per share. Gartner’s revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Gartner will post 10.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gartner news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total value of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.35, for a total transaction of $303,039.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,951,520.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Hensel sold 2,996 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.23, for a total transaction of $1,040,301.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,157,059.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,954 shares of company stock valued at $5,868,804. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Gartner by 271.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,151,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $723,041,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,413 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 926.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,726,215 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $64,835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,558,080 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Gartner in the fourth quarter valued at about $263,599,000. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its stake in Gartner by 2,360.5% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 779,471 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $253,928,000 after purchasing an additional 747,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Gartner during the first quarter worth about $535,000. 92.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

