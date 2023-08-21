StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $60.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.82.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of Occidental Petroleum stock opened at $64.07 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $56.68 billion, a PE ratio of 10.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $60.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.00. Occidental Petroleum has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.02). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 31.59% and a net margin of 21.36%. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.16 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

In other Occidental Petroleum news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 638,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.01 per share, with a total value of $36,389,540.01. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 222,629,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,692,093,143.43. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 4,059,573 shares of company stock worth $235,946,451. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Occidental Petroleum

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at about $334,000. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 47.2% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 55,697 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,160,000 after acquiring an additional 17,859 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $1,124,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $313,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Occidental Petroleum by 12.4% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 54,540 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,094,000 after acquiring an additional 6,018 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, North Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.