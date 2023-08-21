NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NanoViricides (NYSE:NNVC – Get Free Report) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Saturday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
NanoViricides Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of NYSE:NNVC opened at $1.29 on Friday. NanoViricides has a 12 month low of $1.04 and a 12 month high of $2.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.30. The firm has a market cap of $15.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19 and a beta of 1.15.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NanoViricides
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NNVC. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 72.2% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 76,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after buying an additional 32,200 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in NanoViricides by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 458,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after buying an additional 30,194 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in NanoViricides by 59.1% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 25,012 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in NanoViricides in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NanoViricides Company Profile
NanoViricides, Inc, a nano-biopharmaceutical research and development company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of viral infections. The company develops Monkeypox Treatment for Monkeypox virus; Adenovirus 71 Treatment for severe pediatric hepatitis caused by Adenovirus 71 or related viruses; and HerpeCide Program Expansion Drug project that develops broad-spectrum nanoviricide drugs against different herpes viruses for different indications.
