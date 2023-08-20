Bessemer Group Inc. Grows Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 2.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,075 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 446 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners purchased a new stake in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Analog Devices in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Analog Devices by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. 85.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analog Devices Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADI opened at $175.75 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $189.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $186.38. Analog Devices, Inc. has a twelve month low of $133.48 and a twelve month high of $200.10. The stock has a market cap of $88.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices Announces Dividend

Analog Devices ( NASDAQ:ADI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 15.27% and a net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th were issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 48.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total transaction of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,801,174.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kenton J. Sicchitano sold 8,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.50, for a total transaction of $1,628,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,454,487.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Vincent Roche sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.03, for a total value of $4,525,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 70,713 shares in the company, valued at $12,801,174.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,051 shares of company stock valued at $15,886,215 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Analog Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Bank of America increased their price target on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Susquehanna increased their price target on Analog Devices from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price target on Analog Devices from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.09.

About Analog Devices

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

