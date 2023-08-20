Bessemer Group Inc. Has $2.91 Million Stake in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Bessemer Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,739 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $2,908,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 10.8% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 266,004 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $60,705,000 after buying an additional 25,957 shares during the last quarter. iSAM Funds UK Ltd acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the first quarter worth $490,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 640.8% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC increased its position in General Dynamics by 45.4% during the first quarter. Innovis Asset Management LLC now owns 2,415 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $551,000 after buying an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. increased its position in General Dynamics by 55.2% during the first quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 86.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE GD opened at $224.42 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $218.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $220.46. General Dynamics Co. has a twelve month low of $202.35 and a twelve month high of $256.86. The stock has a market cap of $61.28 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.83.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aerospace company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.24% and a return on equity of 18.01%. The business had revenue of $10.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.32 per share. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 5th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is 43.35%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on GD. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $268.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Dynamics from $244.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Dynamics from $248.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Dynamics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $262.38.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other General Dynamics news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total transaction of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Marguerite Amy Gilliland sold 13,500 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.46, for a total value of $3,043,710.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,157 shares in the company, valued at $9,955,637.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 33,230 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.96, for a total transaction of $7,575,110.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 778,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,373,852.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 53,230 shares of company stock worth $12,086,716 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets.

