South Dakota Investment Council Sells 4,700 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

South Dakota Investment Council decreased its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 90.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 4,700 shares during the quarter. South Dakota Investment Council’s holdings in Stryker were worth $148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in Stryker during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Corrado Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock opened at $277.91 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is $290.91 and its 200 day moving average is $283.14. Stryker Co. has a twelve month low of $200.80 and a twelve month high of $306.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The medical technology company reported $2.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.16. Stryker had a net margin of 13.92% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 10.37 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Stryker’s payout ratio is presently 42.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SYK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Stryker from $285.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Stryker from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Stryker from $280.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Stryker from $285.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $309.33.

In other Stryker news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.50, for a total value of $139,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,467 shares in the company, valued at $1,522,559.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

