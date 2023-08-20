Pictet Asset Management SA Grows Holdings in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 6.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,628 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,622 shares during the quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA’s holdings in FedEx were worth $22,536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in FedEx by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,234,930 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $732,448,000 after purchasing an additional 35,946 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in FedEx by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,412,956 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $591,124,000 after purchasing an additional 559,607 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in FedEx during the fourth quarter worth about $388,787,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in FedEx by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,951,974 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $338,082,000 after purchasing an additional 500,361 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in FedEx by 19.6% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,537,161 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $351,226,000 after acquiring an additional 252,066 shares during the last quarter. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $273.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of FedEx from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of FedEx in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $272.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on shares of FedEx from $261.00 to $284.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.14.

Shares of NYSE:FDX opened at $262.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $253.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.95, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. FedEx Co. has a one year low of $141.92 and a one year high of $270.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 20th. The shipping service provider reported $4.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.85 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $21.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.55 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.41% and a return on equity of 15.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.87 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 11th will be issued a $1.26 dividend. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 8th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 32.52%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total value of $1,504,500.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 19,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total value of $4,740,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 58,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,483,250. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael C. Lenz sold 5,745 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.88, for a total transaction of $1,504,500.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,886,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 35,816 shares of company stock valued at $8,822,147. Corporate insiders own 8.73% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

